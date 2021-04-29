Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.42.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

