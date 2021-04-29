Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Strong Earnings

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 16,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,550,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

