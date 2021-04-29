Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $42.72 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the quarter. Shoe Carnival comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.89% of Shoe Carnival worth $42,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

SCVL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

