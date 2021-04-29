Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 346,444 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the period. KB Home accounts for about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $2,398,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

