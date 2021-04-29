Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded up $13.60 on Thursday, reaching $1,816.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,570. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,687.00 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,813.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

