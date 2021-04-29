Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 70,572 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,572 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of The Ensign Group worth $71,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,565. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,939 shares of company stock worth $2,548,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

