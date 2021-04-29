Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.93. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,540. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

