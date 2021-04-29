Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

