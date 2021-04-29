Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

CMMC opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The stock has a market cap of C$920.63 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

