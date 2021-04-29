Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $611.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.16 and a 200 day moving average of $543.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

