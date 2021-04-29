Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $496.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.