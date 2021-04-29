Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.