Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

