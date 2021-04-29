Core-Mark (CORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core-Mark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CORE opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

