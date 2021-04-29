Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,882 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.58. 36,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,194. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

