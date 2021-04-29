Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.88. 233,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

