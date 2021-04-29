Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 567,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

