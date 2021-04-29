Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 765,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

