Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 213,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

