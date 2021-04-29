Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 206,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

