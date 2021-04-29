CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.200-11.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.20-11.40 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $16.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $878.82. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,040. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $859.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

