Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Coty stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

