County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

