Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. Coupa Software has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

