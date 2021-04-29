Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coursera in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COUR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

