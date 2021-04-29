Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

COUR stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

