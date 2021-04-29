Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
COUR stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.