Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

