Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €55.72 ($65.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.78 and a 200-day moving average of €52.51.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

