Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Covestro stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

