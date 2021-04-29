Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.15 on Monday. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Get Nuvve alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.