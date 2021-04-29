Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,664.69 ($100.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

