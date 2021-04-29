Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.73 ($43.21).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €32.01 ($37.66) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.