Creditcoin Trading Down 7.1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $12.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00010846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,514.37 or 1.00093331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00136978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.