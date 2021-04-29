Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Up 475.6% in April

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 475.6% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Creso Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 21,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,820. Creso Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

