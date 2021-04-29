Cribstone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 96,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 279.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

