Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

