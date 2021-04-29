Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EWTX stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49.
Cricut Company Profile
