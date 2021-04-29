Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

