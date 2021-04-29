Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $27.84 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cricut Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.