Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $27.84 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.
Cricut Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
