Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 215,956 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $26.00.

EWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.