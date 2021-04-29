Critical Survey: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) vs. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 4 0 2.67 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 83.78%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 20.10 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -3.76 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.93

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

