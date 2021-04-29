Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CROX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

