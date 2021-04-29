Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.68

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 16850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

