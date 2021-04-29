Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

