Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.96 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.