Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

