Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,080 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 818,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 514,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

GT stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

