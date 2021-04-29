Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

CCI stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

