Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $548,861.28 and $948.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

