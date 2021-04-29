CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

