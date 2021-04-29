CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

